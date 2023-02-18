Two teens hospitalized following shooting near Atlanta train tracks

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a double shooting that sent two teenagers to the hospital early Saturday morning.
This happened on Lee Street, across the train tracks from Murphey Avenue.
At this time, officers have offered very little information on what transpired, other than that the two victims were rushed to the hospital and into surgery.
11Alive crew on the scene noticed police were focusing their investigation on an event space inside a shopping complex.
Our crew also spotted a car with bullet holes stuck on the train tracks.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
