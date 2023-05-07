Teens break into million-dollar Gwinnett home, throw party, leave it trashed beyond recognition: police

Gwinnett County Police are investigating after a vacant home was trashed by teens who threw a house party on June 26.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are investigating after a vacant million-dollar home was trashed by teens who threw a party.

Public Information Officer Hideshi Valle said a call came in about "suspicious activity" at a home off Camp Mitchell Road in Grayson around 11:15 p.m. on June 26.

"The caller stated there were some individuals at the home that weren’t supposed to be there. Upon arrival, there were about 23 individuals having a party there," Valle explained.

Officials said 23 people, ranging in age from 17 to 20, were arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.

This break-in isn't the first time the agency has dealt with this issue. About a month ago, police responded to a party in Lawrenceville involving a few hundred people at a home that was listed for sale. Police said none of the partygoers lived or owned the home.

Police are asking homeowners to be on the lookout.

“We’re urging our homeowners and business owners if they’re going out of town – to have safety measures in place and to have active security cameras and well-lit security cameras at their home," Valle added.

Officials are also asking parents to keep an eye on their children and owners of vacant properties to contact local law enforcement for frequent area checks.