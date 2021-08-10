19-year-old, 16-year-old killed in Forest Park shooting

Police say a 16-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene and a 19-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Two teens are dead after shooting each other in a car in Forest Park overnight, police say.

According to a statement from the Forest Park Police Department, preliminary investigation reveals a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old boy were inside a beige Toyota Avalon when they each opened fire, shooting each other several times.

Police say officers responded to the scene shortly after midnight around 12:27 a.m. at 736 Morrow Road when both teens were suffering from gunshot wounds inside the car.

That's when first responders tried to perform "life-saving measures." However the backseat passenger, the 16-year-old, was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say the 19-year-old was taken to Grady Hospital where he later died.

There were two other people in the car who were not injured, officials said.