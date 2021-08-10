19-year-old, 16-year-old killed in Forest Park shooting

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Two teens are dead after shooting each other in a car in Forest Park overnight, police say.
According to a statement from the Forest Park Police Department, preliminary investigation reveals a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old boy were inside a beige Toyota Avalon when they each opened fire, shooting each other several times.
Police say officers responded to the scene shortly after midnight around 12:27 a.m. at 736 Morrow Road when both teens were suffering from gunshot wounds inside the car.
That's when first responders tried to perform "life-saving measures." However the backseat passenger, the 16-year-old, was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say the 19-year-old was taken to Grady Hospital where he later died.
There were two other people in the car who were not injured, officials said.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone that may have information regarding the case is urged to call the police department at 404-366-4141.