OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. – After nearly four days of searching, the bodies of two teens who went missing in an Oconee County creek have been recovered.

The bodies of Cameron Smith and Bryant Wade were found within about a hundred yards of one another on Tuesday morning just after 11 a.m. They were located almost a quarter-mile from where they were last seen at the low head dam on McNutt Creek.

The 18-year-olds were found within five minutes of one another, according to Oconee County officials.

Wade's body was found by a cadaver dog and Smith was found by a search team. Officials wouldn't go into details out of respect for the families but did say one of the teens was found under a significant logjam and the other had been in the water for some time.

Although the search had been underway since Friday, officials said today's conditions helped bring this to a resolution.

“Today was just a matter of conditions being just right all the way around for us to find him,” officials said.

The search continues for a teen swept away in an Oconee County creek and another teen who jumped to save him.

Relatives said the boys didn't know each other, but Wade fell in and Smith jumped in trying to save him. That was the last time they were seen alive.

The hydraulic water that flows under that dam is extremely powerful and officials said it’s strong enough to force professional divers to the bottom and rip their equipment.

