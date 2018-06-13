MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenagers who had to be rescued from strong waters at High Falls State Park Tuesday night are now facing criminal charges.

The state Department of Natural Resources confirmed the Butts County teens are facing charges that carry a maximum penalty of a year in a county jail and a $1,000 fine.

The teens had waded into the water and became stranded.

"We're getting tired of pulling folks off the river," said Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Matt Perry. "We're getting tired of pulling folks off the falls."

Perry said it's becoming a common sight at High Falls State Park – crews braving the rapids to rescue swimmers who weren't supposed to be there in the first place.

Christian Burdette, 12, died after slipping under the rapids last October. His 17-year-old brother James had to be airlifted to safety.

READ | 17-year-old survivor of accident that killed brother: 'It just ripped me apart.'

RELATED | Woman dies after falling at High Falls State Park

AND | State park where boy died claims several victims

A helicopter and a dive team had to be brought in to rescue the teens Tuesday night. Perry said he hopes it's the last time it ever happens.

© 2018 WXIA