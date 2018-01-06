OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. -- Rescue crews are searching for two teenagers thought to be "under the water" at The Falls of Oconee on Friday.

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said the incident began around 3:45 p.m.

The sheriff's office, Oconee County Fire Department and crews from Clarke County were searching for the 18-year-olds near the dam on Barber Creek.

The area is just south of Athens, Ga. Recent rain has caused local waterways to swell across the state.

No names have been released.

"We are asking gawkers to stay away," a Facebook post reads.

