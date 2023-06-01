Candlelight vigil planned tonight at Allure Atlanta for slain Guyanese social influencer

It is set to be held at 8:30 p.m. at the club on Cheshire Bridge Road, according to an Instagram post by Allure.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A candlelight vigil is planned Thursday night at Allure in Atlanta for Teisha Brewley, the slain Guyanese social influencer under the name Tavi Baddie.

It is set to be held at 8:30 p.m. at the club on Cheshire Bridge Road, according to an Instagram post by Allure.

"Tonight we will be celebrating the life of Teisha brewley with a candle lighting and balloon release. Feel free to wear pink and white 🕊️" the Instagram post said.

Brewley was shot and killed in the back of an Uber SUV in Buckhead early in the morning on Tuesday. Police believe it was targeted, and neighbors in the area where the shooting occurred on Lindbergh Drive said it looked "like she was ambushed."

Atlanta Police have not yet said why they believe Brewley may have been targeted, or who may have targeted her.

According to the police account, it happened around 4:30 a.m. on Lindbergh Drive between Piedmont Road and Adina Drive. It is not fully clear how the shooting unfolded, only that gunfire broke out after a car drove up and began firing into the SUV, which was being used as an Uber.

11Alive also obtained 911 calls, in which a security company called on behalf of a man who, they say, ordered the Uber. The security company caller states they received a "mobile panic alert for a Uber customer, he stated he ordered a Uber for a friend that hasn't arrived to his location yet and the driver's location is showing to be in one spot for a long period of time."

Another 911 call came in from the driver of the Uber, who expressed his shock, confusion and fear.

"I was scared, somebody... somebody shot, somebody killed her in my car," he said.

Police said there were multiple shell casings on the scene and neighbors described what sounded like 40 shots.

“It sounded like a war was going on outside, I was shocked,” said Buckhead resident, Nick Taylor, who lives near the intersection. “Usually when I hear gunshots you hear it about two seconds, it really quick but this lasted for at least a good 20 seconds."

Police said Brewley was found in the back of the SUV with multiple gunshot wounds. The driver was not injured.

“Turns out she only lives on the next block so she was less than a block away from home," Buckhead resident Johari Humbles said. "I think they just caught her at the red light. It looks like she was ambushed. There was also a Uber driver and the Uber driver was unscathed."