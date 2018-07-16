KENNESAW, Ga. -- Police have identified the two people killed during a crash on I-75 Sunday afternoon.

58-year-old Donald Walker was driving the Cadillac Escalade south on I-75, approaching Wade Green Road, when officials say he went through the center median, off the road, and collided with two trees.

The reason for the crash is unknown.

Passenger, 57-year-old Angela Huddleston died at the scene. Walker was transported to Kennestone Hospital where he died from his injuries Monday.

Both are from Tennessee and it's unclear where they were headed at the time of the crash.

