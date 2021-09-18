'Scared to death' | Family praying for recovery after father was shot in skull by stray bullet while he slept

Two weeks after it happened, Terrell Taylor of Clarkston is still in the ICU.

CLARKSTON, Ga. — It’s a place you think you would be safe - in bed, inside your own home.

But for a Clarkston man, it’s where he was shot with a stray bullet. Now he’s in the hospital clinging to life while his family leans on their faith, hoping for answers.

11Alive's Natisha Lance spoke to Terrell Taylor's mother, Karen, who said the incident left her "scared to death."

The incident originally happened two weeks ago, a stray bullet from outside Taylor's apartment piercing through the wall and entering his skull as he slept in bed next to his wife, their two children sleeping in the next room over.

At this time there are no suspects in the tragic shooting. Taylor's family said they want the person responsible to be held accountable, but right now they are more focused on his recovery.

Karen Taylor is doing her best to stay upbeat, but all she can do is think about her youngest son, who two weeks later remains in intensive care.

“I was just scared to death, because it had entered his skull,” his mom said.

The 35-year-old is sedated in the ICU at the Atlanta Medical Center. His mom has only been able to see him over video.

“Seeing him laying there was the toughest. I’m trying to be strong, and people tell me to be strong, but it’s hard,” she said.

While it’s hard for Karen Taylor, she said it may be hardest for Terrell’s twin brother. The two, their mom said, spoke every day.

So she’s trying to be strong for everyone, especially Terrell's children, now living with her. While she knows her son will have a long road to recovery, she’s leaning on her family and her faith to bring him home.

“We all know that he’s going to come back to us,” she said.