ATLANTA -- The Buckhead attorney who was convicted of murdering his wife in one of the nation’s highest-profile murder trials in recent memory was sentenced on Wednesday to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Claud “Tex’ McIver was convicted of intentionally killing his wife Diane on Sept. 25, 2016. Diane died after being shot in the back with a handgun while in the passenger's seat of an SUV. Tex was riding behind her and had a loaded revolver in his lap.

During the sentencing hearing, prosecutors asked that four people be allowed to come forward to deliver victim impact statements -- including Dani Joe Carter, the woman driving the SUV on the night that Diane Corey was killed. In addition, Billy Corey, Jay Grover and Elaine Williams came forward to present statements.

"Tex McIver lied to me," Carter said as she began her statement. She expressed how upset she was to have Diane, her friend of more than 40 years to die in front of her.

As she concluded her brief statement, she looked pointedly at McIver and said, "I stand for Diane."

McIver spoke directly to the court on his own behalf from his seat, thanking his supporters.

He read a letter from a supporter in Ireland who talked about the "lies" about him and how she believed him and supported him.

Once he concluded his statement, Judge Robert McBirney noted the statements from all corners of the globe as well as the statements of those locally. He said that despite taking everything into account, sentencing guidelines in this case are largely guided by the Georgia legislature.

With that in mind, McBirney then sentenced McIver to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

McIver faced four charges connected to her death including:

Count 1: Malice murder

Count 2: Felony murder

Count 3: Aggravated assault

Count 4: Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

The jury found him guilty on all counts except count one.

He also faced a fifth count of witness influencing involving an exchange he had with family friend Dani Joe Carter. The jury found him guilty on that count, as well.

Prosecutors argued McIver had a financial motive for shooting and killing his wife, a wealthy business magnate. However, defense attorneys for McIver contradicted these allegations saying that the shooting was nothing more than a tragic accident.

In a statement to 11Alive's Andy Pierrotti, McIver's defense team said they plan to appeal the ruling.

