ATLANTA -- The Buckhead attorney who was convicted of murdering his wife in one of the nation’s highest profile murder trials in recent memory will be sentenced Wednesday.

Claud “Tex’ McIver will be sentenced in Fulton County Superior Court at 1:30 pm.

McIver was convicted of intentionally killing his wife Diane on Sept. 25, 2016. Diane died after being shot in the back with a handgun while in the passenger's seat of an SUV. Tex was riding behind her and had a loaded revolver in his lap.

McIver faced four charges connected to her death including:

Count 1: Malice murder

Count 2: Felony murder

Count 3: Aggravated assault

Count 4: Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

The jury found him guilty on all counts except count one.

He also faced a fifth count of witness influencing involving an exchange he had with family friend Dani Joe Carter. The jury found him guilty on that count, as well.

Prosecutors argued McIver had a financial motive for shooting and killing his wife, a wealthy business magnate. However, defense attorneys for McIver contradicted these allegations saying that the shooting was nothing more than a tragic accident.

In a statement to 11Alive's Andy Pierrotti, McIver's defense team said they plan to appeal the ruling.

