ATLANTA, Ga -- Tex McIver shot and killed his wife Diane inside their SUV. He claimed it was an accident, but the Fulton County DA’s office indicted him for murder.

It was a case many experts said was difficult to prove, but prosecutors were successful.

FULL COVERAGE | Tex McIver Murder Trial

    Tex McIver was convicted of Felony Murder on April 23, 2018. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 23.

    Before the sentencing, the entire prosecution team sat down with 11Alive's Vinnie Politan from #TheLateFeed to answer questions that weren’t answered during the trial.

    In the interview prosecutors talked about their reaction to the verdict, the most surprising moment of the trial and whether they believe Tex McIver should now die behind bars.

