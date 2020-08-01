HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County 911 Center is now one of 16 in Georgia that can receive a call for help via text message with the launch of Text-to-911.

"Text-to-911 will provide quicker access to emergency services for the deaf, hard of hearing and speech disabled residents of Hall County," said Marty Nix, assistant Hall County Administrator.

Authorities say there are many situations where Text-to-911 can be more effective than calling 911 such as during an abduction, home invasion, domestic situation and in the instance where a cell call cannot be delivered but a text can.

"Text-to-911 will also accommodate the younger generation, who consistently use text messaging instead of a phone call to communicate," said Nix.

Although Hall County 911 has this technology, residents are still urged to use a voice call as their primary source of communication with 911 if they are able to do so.

"Voice calls allow the 911 operator to more quickly ask questions and obtain information from the caller, while two-way communication by text can take more time and could be subject to limits on the length of text messages," Nix said. "In addition, when you make a voice call to 911, the call taker will typically receive your phone number and the approximate location of your phone automatically."

The other departments with the Text-to-911, according to the FCC, are:

Gwinnett County

Fort Stewart

Jefferson County

Forsyth County

Oconee County Sheriff's Office

Fulton County Emergncy Communications

Augusta-Richmond County

City of Smyrna

City of Atlanta

Coweta County

Decatur Police

Floyd County

Alpharetta Command and Control Center

Paulding County

In most cases, when you text 911 from a wireless phone, the call taker will not receive this automated information. For this reason, if you send a text message to 911, Nix said it is important to give the 911 call taker an accurate address or location as quickly as possible, if you can.

