Truck hits roof of Atlanta apartment's parking garage damaging 3 concrete pillars, officials say

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue crews are responding after an 18-wheeler hit the roof of an apartment complex's parking garage Friday afternoon.

Officials said the incident happened at The Alexander at the District at 1750 Commerce Dr. NW, not far from Atlantic Station around 4 p.m. All entrances of the parking garage are being blocked off. The ground floor of the parking garage belongs to the apartment but is also open to a nearby Walmart.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said the apartment building's structure appears to be fine currently. However, the floor of the parking garage, where the truck hit the roof damaged three concrete pillars and could be at risk of collapsing, officials said.