CARROLLTON, Ga. -- Fire ripped through a Carrollton plastics plant Thursday night.

There were no apparent injuries in the fire, which happened at the Superior Recreational Products plant on Columbia Drive, but the 80,000 square-foot building appeared to be a total loss, according to Carrollton Fire Department Battalion Chief Allen English.

Firefighters were called to the plant around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night, English said. By the time they arrived, the building was fully engulfed.

Between 80 and 100 firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the building.

English said the business manufactures plastic playground and recreation equipment.

"When it burns, it can cause irritation to your skin and inhalation hazards," English said of the plastic.

Anyone who experienced issues was urged to leave the area, English said.

The business employs about 100 employees, the fire chief said. Only two were there when the flames brought out, and they were able to escape, English said.

Crews remained on the scene late into the evening to put out hotspots.

Investigators will work to determine the cause of the blaze on Friday.

