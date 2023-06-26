Atlanta church known for LGBTQ+ inclusivity defaced

11Alive crews saw a worker cleaning up graffiti on the sign of The Church at Ponce and Highland in Atlanta's Poncey-Highland neighborhood.

ATLANTA — The sign at an Atlanta church, known for its inclusivity of the LGBTQ+ community, has been defaced with messages of hate.

On Monday, 11Alive crews saw a worker cleaning up graffiti on the sign of The Church at Ponce and Highland in Atlanta's Poncey-Highland neighborhood. The word "demon" and a homophonic slur were seen spray-painted on the church's sign, which has a Pride Flag next to it. Its church sign read "God is proud of you."

The worker was also seen putting up a camera next to the sign.

On its website, the church says it's "a multiracial, pro-LGBTQ, economically diverse, member-led Atlanta church devoted to radical inclusivity, thoughtful spirituality, and caring community." The church defines "radical inclusivity" as being accepting of all regardless of "social status, education, race, age, gender identity, sexual orientation, mental ability, physical ability, position, or any other distinction."

The Atlanta Police Department said it's aware of the incident and is working with the church. 11Alive has also reached out to officials at The Church at Ponce and Highland for more details.

