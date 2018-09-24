WINDER, Ga. – One small Georgia city is working to better their ambulance-to-population ratio.

The City of Winder posted to Facebook asking for feedback on the ambulance situation in the city. City officials said that Winder represents 32 percent of all EMS calls in Barrow County yet, there are no ambulances actually in the city.

Winder has two rescue vehicles within the city’s limits, according to the officials, however, EMS is provided by the county.

“We understand that when medical services are needed, every minute counts,” the fire department wrote. “We believe the citizens of Winder should be provided the same lifesaving resources as provided in other cities.”

Officials stated that the city, with a population of 15,777, is the only city in the county without an ambulance, while Auburn (population 7,603), Bethlehem (population 688), and Statham (population 2,646) do have one.

“It makes sense to have resources where they are NEEDED,” they wrote. “One in three EMS calls are in WINDER. Zero out of six ambulances are stationed in Winder.”

The city is asking for people to send their experiences with EMS in Winder so they can further improve their services. If anyone would like to share their experience with the city, they ask for the public to contact city.hall@cityofwinder.com.

