It's a major milestone for the for an iconic Atlanta landmark.

Today, the fabulous Fox Theatre turns 90.

The Fox Theatre got its start with the premiere of "Steamboat Willie," Disney's first cartoon starring Mickey Mouse.

That was Christmas Day was 1929.

The Fox attracts more than 500,000 people each year.

In the past, it has hosted huge events like a sold-out Elvis Presley show in 1956, to Prince's final concert in 2016.

And last night, the Fox hosted its final run of "The Nutcracker" in Atlanta. The Atlanta Ballet is moving the production to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center next year.

Historic Fox Theatre photos Line outside the Fix Ushers "Sun kist" beauties Organ Historic mezzanine ladies lounge Historic mezzanine ladies lounge, lower area Egyptian decor throughout Fox inspired by the world's fascination after the discovery of King Tut's tomb Historic dress circle Historic Fox interior Historic Fox interior

