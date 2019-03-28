NEWNAN, Ga. — When you are walking around town, it's not unusual to see art exhibits or murals painted on the side of buildings. However, what's displayed on the side of structures in Newnan is a little different.

Photographer Mary Beth Meehan said she was invited to the area back in 2016 to take photos of the residents around town. Now, those same portraits have been put on banners and are hanging along buildings.

"For me, the body of work represents these relationships and this kind of journey I've been on to learn about the place," she said.

Newnan art exhibit features residents on banner around town

Her website said she spent two years working to understand the town, its history, and the people.

"We are used to seeing celebrities and advertisements on this scale, but to see an ordinary person or someone that we know and love -- I feel a lot of love for everyone with whom I went through this whole process."

The installation will be in place for one year. The exhibit will also be a part of Newnan’s Art Walk on the Square March 29 at 6 p.m. at Redneck Gourmet.

