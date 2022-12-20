Atlanta community-supported, free grocery store offers special shopping for teachers

The nonprofit says teachers are grateful for the chance to both stretch their budgets and shop for students in need

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A local nonprofit known for supporting families in need with food is now aiming to help another group in Atlanta: teachers.

The Grocery Spot operates out of Atlanta's Grove Park neighborhood, offering a pay-what-you-can or free grocery shopping experience to anyone who needs it. The group recently began offering special shopping hours for educators.

Atlanta teacher Jolita King heard about the opportunity from her sister, also a teacher, and decided to pop by to shop.

"It'll help save my out of pocket money for purchasing foods so that some [students] can have some things over the holiday break," King, a teacher of 12 years, explained.

King showed up hoping to find fresh foods for her classroom, plus some extra supplies to help support students in need.

"Students will be home for two weeks without lunch or breakfast given at the school so this will be an opportunity to give food to them so they can take some things home so parents can have some things to cook for them," King told me.

As the school day ended, she was joined by other teachers with a similar goal of stretching the budget. 11Alive watched as groups of teachers arrived to shop together, many still wearing their school IDs.

"They're grateful," Slugga, who works with the Grocery Spot, explained. "Not only do they take groceries home, but they help stock their class for kids in need and other people in need."

"They go through hard times too, but the little things we can do to help them and make life better, why not?" he added.

The Grocery Spot holds special hours for teachers and school employees on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. for those who have a school ID.

To donate to the Grocery Spot or follow updates and hours, visit their website here.