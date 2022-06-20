Legendary Atlanta punk bar The Highlander closing after 30 years

The bar said on Facebook on Monday that tonight would be the last night of operation "due to unforeseen circumstances and hardships."

ATLANTA — The Highlander, a dive bar in Midtown Atlanta beloved for its punk rock atmosphere that had been open for 30 years, is closing abruptly Monday night "due to unforeseen circumstances and hardships."

The bar's social media pages announced the closure. The posts said that owners Darby Yale and Darlene Copeland-Yale had "decided to put this place to rest."

"Tonight is the last night the doors will be open," the posts said. "It's been kicka** and we've made so many memories to cherish together. We love and appreciate all of you who have supported us. THANK YOU FOR MAKING THE LAST THIRTY YEARS AMAZING."

Hundreds of comments from distraught fans were left on Facebook and Instagram.

Many comments came from longtime patrons who recalled going to the bar after it opened in the early 90s.

"Best dive bar ever. Oh the late nights/early morning fun that was had there," one Facebook commenter wrote. "The Highlander is a true Midtown staple, nothing can replace it."