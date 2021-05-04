'The punishment handed down ... is hypocritical' | NAACP responds to South Fulton officer suspension

Back in March, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation wrapped up its investigation concerning South Fulton officer Solomon Muhammad.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and Save OurSelves released a new statement Monday regarding the suspension of a South Fulton police officer accused of excessive force. The organizations called the punishment "hypocritical."

Back in March, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation wrapped up its investigation concerning officer Solomon Muhammad, of the City of South Fulton Police Department, in regards to a confrontation that happened on Jan. 29.

On that day, Marcus Coleman pulled out his cell phone and began recording at the scene of an accident on Roosevelt Highway. Coleman asked the officer, who was in his car writing a police report, why he wasn't in the street directing traffic around the crash.

In a joint statement, Regional Director of the NCAAP Kevin Myles and Founder and President of Save OurSelves Marcus Coleman released the following statement below:

"Considering the current national climate, considering the timing of this decision, handed down during the height of the Derek Chauvin trial for the murder of George Floyd, considering I've stood shoulder to shoulder with Chief Meadows on numerous occasions, not to mention partnering to change legislation in our city under the umbrella of accountability, this decision only further drives a wider wedge between law enforcement and the community they are swarn to protect and serve. The punishment handed down by Meadows is hypocritical compared to the past rhetoric and actions."