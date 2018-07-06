Watching NBC's "American Ninja Warrior," have you ever thought to yourself that you can do some of the moves?

Here's the story of a real American Ninja Warrior from Atlanta.

His name is Dr. Robert Pruni and he has appeared on the show three times and has his own facility in Lilburn to train even the tiniest of American Ninja Warriors!

"I feel like I'm strong and powerful after this class," one of the attendees said.

"The sport of ninja has grown into the fastest growing sport for youth," Dr. Pruni said.

He's getting some of the youth ready to appear on the show.

"I don't see this going away anytime soon."



© 2018 WXIA