Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson surprises dozens at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta with Xbox consoles

ATLANTA — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson surprised Children's Healthcare of Atlanta with the new Xbox series video game consoles along with specialized portable gaming kiosks, called "GO Karts."

Children's is one of 20 children's hospitals nationwide receiving this special gift from The Rock working in partnership with Xbox and Gamers Outreach, according to a release from the gaming company.

According to the release, along with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, other hospitals receiving the gift include Children’s Hospital Colorado, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Children’s Hospital Orange County, St. Louis Children’s Hospital, Children’s Wisconsin, C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, Dell Children’s Medical Center, Franciscan Hospital for Children, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Methodist Children’s Hospital, Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s, MUSC Children’s Health, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Riley Hospital for Children, Seattle Children’s Hospital, Shriners Hospitals for Children – Northern CA, Texas Children’s Hospital, UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, and UNM Children’s Hospital.

The portable gaming kiosks will be an outlet of fun for kids who are not able to leave their rooms, the release said.

Each custom Xbox Series X (and Xbox Wireless Controller) features Johnson’s iconic Brahma Bull logo representing strength, resilience, heart, and power. The consoles include a special engraved message for kids alongside his signature summoning hope and goodwill, which says, “Keep smiling and have fun. Love, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.”

Johnson helped unveil the original Xbox console 20 years ago and wanted to spread joy and the power of play among some of their youngest fans to commemorate the anniversary.

