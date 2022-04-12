The Sandwich Project helping communities across metro Atlanta

The nonprofit has served more than 428,000 sandwiches in 27 communities across the metro

ATLANTA — The Sandwich Project is serving fresh sandwiches for those in need across metro Atlanta.

The grassroots nonprofit began passing out fresh sandwiches at the beginning of the pandemic to help their communities in need. Two years later, they've served more than 428,000 sandwiches in 27 communities across the metro, along with a slice of love.

"Everyone can make a sandwich, so the world is our oyster," Lisa Hiles, vice president of volunteering said.

Food insecurity across Georgia has increased from 13% to 16% and continues to rise, data shows.

"A third of these people are ineligible for food assistance programs," Ellyn Dinnerstein said, the sandwich project board member. "So, The Sandwich Project is so much more important because we know there are people who can't be served otherwise."

Now volunteers with The Sandwich Project said they're hoping to expand into communities in need including Decatur, Smyrna, Lawrenceville and downtown Atlanta. They're hoping people see the need and want to get involved just like they did.

"So my kids could see how important it is," Marni Bekerman said. "They should feel lucky for what they have and there are those who aren't as lucky. We can help and hopefully improve their lives and help feed them which is super important."

The Sandwich Project is in need of volunteers: sandwich preparers, delivery drivers and they are in need of meat and cheese donations.