The Temple in Atlanta suspects cyberattack during joint Shabbat service with Ebenezer

The attack impacted the ability of congregants to log into the site and watch the Temple Ebenezer Baptist Church MLK Jr. Shabbat for roughly an hour.

The video above is from last year's joint service.

ATLANTA -- One of Atlanta's most well-known religious institutions says it was the victim of a cyberattack on Friday night during a well-known joint service that included one of Georgia's new U.S. Senators.

The Temple in Atlanta apologized to congregants who attempted to view the 36th Annual MLK Jr. Shabbat Service and were unable to do so due to what it believes were "malicious user agents" who attempted to shut their website down by continuously loading it.

The note to congregants added that, in bringing down the website of The Temple, several synagogue client websites across the country were also impacted.

As a result, while all sites were restored, The Temple was last and the stream didn't return until about an hour into the service.

The annual event between The Temple and Ebenezer Baptist Church is in its 12th year and featured a sermon by the Rev. Raphael Warnock who also recently won a runoff election for one of Georgia's two Senate seats.

"During the service, both Rabbi Berg and Rev. Warnock spoke of the beauty o bringing our communities and country together," the note continued.

The church did not disclose who was investigating the incident but said that an investigation was nonetheless underway.

An FBI spokesperson said the agency was made aware of the incident but had no further details to provide.