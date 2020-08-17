Walton is one of the country's last remaining vets from World War II.

ATLANTA — Sidney Walton, an American hero, received a very special Georgia welcome.

Gov. Brian Kemp hosted the 101-year-old veteran at the State Capitol Monday afternoon.

He is one of our country's last remaining vets from World War II.

Right now, he's traveling to all 50 states, meeting all 50 governors in what he calls the "No Regrets" tour.

Gov. Kemp is the 34th governor he has met so far, and it was all made possible with help from a group of elementary school students.

The Valwood School's 5th grade class in Hahira raised more than $1300 from a car wash to help bring Walton to Georgia.

The WWII vet has also impressed President Donald Trump -- and was invited to the Oval Office in April 2019.

Walton’s patriotism for America is the driving force behind his campaign. At every stop he declares, "I love this country!"