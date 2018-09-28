GORDON COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities arrested two men on child molestation charges involving a 13-year-old girl in Gordon County.

Sheriff's officials began the investigation into the allegations on Sept. 23.

On Sept. 24, authorities arrested 19-year-old Dustin Dakota Copeland. He's charged with aggravated child molestation, statutory rape and aggravated sexual battery.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Detectives also arrested 27-year-old William Taylor Dutton, of Calhoun, Georgia. He's charged with furnishing obscene material to a minor in connection with the electronic transmission of lewd images to a juvenile.

The alleged crimes happened at home near the Dew Ponds community, authorities said.

© 2018 WXIA