GORDON COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities arrested two men on child molestation charges involving a 13-year-old girl in Gordon County.

Sheriff's officials began the investigation into the allegations on Sept. 23.

On Sept. 24, authorities arrested 19-year-old Dustin Dakota Copeland. He's charged with aggravated child molestation, statutory rape and aggravated sexual battery.

Detectives also arrested 27-year-old William Taylor Dutton, of Calhoun, Georgia. He's charged with furnishing obscene material to a minor in connection with the electronic transmission of lewd images to a juvenile.

The alleged crimes happened at home near the Dew Ponds community, authorities said.

