The Works finishing up phase one of construction, planning for phase two begins

ATLANTA — Big things are in "The Works" on Atlanta's westside. The developing company, Selig Enterprises, Inc., is working to finish up phase one of the large mixed-use development.
Highlights from phase 1
- Completing construction on a new apartment community-- Westbound at The Works, which is set to start leasing in July and officially welcome its first residents in October.
- Expanding The Camp -- a one-acre park space, which opened in 2020 along with the rest of Phase 1 at The Works. The space has been used for a variety of events including concerts, comedy shows, petting zoos, etc. Selig Enterprises, Inc. said The Works will double the usable green space in the area-- in order to accommodate families with children. Construction is currently underway for the space, which will reopen in early July.
- Opening new places for food and drinks including the Chicheria MX Kitchen and Forum Cocktail Club and Damsel. Selig Enterprises, Inc. added Damsel will add a fine dining option to the development and it will also have live entertainment.
- Bringing another 550 parking spaces with the addition of a new parking deck Westbound at The Works.
- Adding a new traffic light at the entrance of The Works at the intersection of Chattahoochee Avenue, Chattahoochee Row and Southland Circle. Construction on the traffic light just started this week.
Timeline for Phase 1
- The Camp renovations are anticipated to be finished in July.
- The additional family space is also expected to be ready for tours by early fall.
- New restaurants will also be opening throughout the rest of the year.
- The new traffic light is anticipated to be done by late summer or early fall.
Selig Enterprises, Inc. said it has also started the initial planning stages for phase two of the project, which includes an additional 53 acres. The company said it will share more details as they become available.
