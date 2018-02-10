PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Pirate Nation is quiet tonight.

No fans. No band. Only flowers on the gate.

The community is mourning the loss of 16-year-old Dylan Thomas. The junior linebacker was critically injured in a Friday night game against Peach County, leaving him in a coma.

School officials are reviewing new footage from the football game to try and figure out what happened to lead to the athlete’s death. Officials said there wasn’t a specific play that clearly shows the injury or what happened, only that Thomas left the game complaining of leg pain.

Just two days later, Thomas died.

As the search for answers continues, the pain by those left behind is hard to grasp.

“The hardest part – you don’t have the answers for when they ask, 'Why',” explained youth pastor Chad Lloyd. “There’s no answer to something like this, except for God will help them through.”

Lloyd told 11Alive he estimates 30 percent of the school did not show up to school Monday, a day that he described as “solemn.”

“Even those students started checking out because they were dealing with it – people that knew Dylan, people that didn’t know Dylan,” Lloyd said. “It was quiet. You could hear a pin drop – in the classrooms, in the hallways.”

Meanwhile, players told 11Alive they practiced, and will continue to practice every day until their game Friday at Rutland High School in Macon. The message? Keep fighting for Dylan.

As a show of support, Pike County alumni are organizing a flag football tournament to raise money. All proceeds will go to Thomas' family this year.

