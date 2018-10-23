PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators uncovered a sex ring involving top members of a Georgia university’s administration and prominent community members.

The investigation is centered around Fort Valley State University in Peach County, where at least three people named in the arrest warrants were employees. Six men are charged with soliciting prostitutes and sodomy. One woman is at the center of it all. She’s charged with both pimping and prostitution.

According to warrants, Alecia Johnson would arrange sexual encounters between a paying customer, herself and another woman. She would also collect the money afterwards.

Alecia Johnson

FVSU

When the investigation began, Johnson was the executive assistant to Fort Valley’s president. She later resigned. At least three employees are named in the warrants: Johnson, the now former Director of Corporate and Government Affairs Charles Jones and another employee 11Alive is not naming, yet.

The alleged crimes were committed in both April and October of 2017.

Six of the seven suspects turned themselves in. Their mug shots are below.

PHOTOS: Fort Valley State University sex scandal mugshots

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE MEN

Each of the six men are charged with solicitation of sodomy and pandering. We know more about some suspects than others. When we learn more, we’ll update this story.

Ernest Harvey, 47

Harvey is an assistant principal at a Houston County middle school. A district spokeswoman said he is still employed and that the district would take “the proper steps depending on how this develops."

Harvey was named assistant principal at the middle school in 2015 and was previously an assistant principal at the Taylor and Morningside elementary schools.

Harvey is alleged to have engaged in the crimes sometime between April 2017 and April 2018. At last check, Harvey had not turned himself in.

Kenneth Howard, 56

Howard is the city manager for Hinesville, Georgia. In his role, he’s responsible for keeping the City Council calendar and responding to questions about complaints, among other things. After he was charged, the council voted to keep him in his role, WSAV reports.

"Mr. Howard's long and exemplary record of service to the City of Hinesville has earned him the trust and confidence of the mayor and council," Mayor Allen Brown said to the news station.

Howard is alleged to have engaged in the crimes sometime in October 2017.

Ryan Jenkins, 35

Jenkins is alleged to have engaged in the crimes sometime between April 2017 and April 2018.

Charles Jones, 57

Before being fired in September, Jones was the Director of Corporate and Government Affairs at Fort Valley. His university bio said he also previously served as FVSU's Director of the Public Service Center, Chief Legal Officer and Director of Government Relations. He'd been with the school since 2011.

His bio also said he's married with three sons.

In his termination letter obtained through an open records request, Jones’ employment was terminated after “careful consideration of both the findings of the investigation and your attorney’s subsequent submission.”

Jones is alleged to have engaged in the crimes sometime in April 2017.

Devontae Little, 26

Little is a former employee at youth center in Taylor County. This isn’t his first time being charged with sex crimes. In April, he was arrested and charged with four counts of sexual assault for a Taylor County case, and the sheriff there said the victim was a 16-year-old girl, 13 WMAZ reports.

It allegedly happened at that youth center where his job was to supervise the children who lived there. He is out on bond for that charge as he faces these new ones.

Little is alleged to have engaged in the crimes sometime between April 2017 and April 2018.

Arthur James Nance Jr., 46

Nance is a Crisp County commissioner. On Monday, Nance declined comment and referred questions to his lawyer, Franklin Hogue. Hogue did not return phone calls to 13 WMAZ.

Nance is alleged to have engaged in the crimes sometime between April 2017 and April 2018.

THE INVESTIGATION

The school went under investigation by the GBI for alleged employee misconduct involving students and outside players. At the time, GBI Special Agent J.T. Ricketson said they were requested by the Georgia Board of Regents and Attorney General's office to "look into a matter" at the university.

The GBI criminal investigation began on April 12, 2018.

