The following central Georgia schools/colleges have announced closures as a result of Michael:
- Bibb County, Closed Thursday (Affects staff only)
- Bleckley County, Closed Thursday
- Brentwood Academy, Closed Thursday
- Central Fellowship Christian Academy, Closed Thursday
- Covenant Academy, Closed Thursday
- Crawford County Schools, Closed Thursday
- Crisp County Schools, Closed Wednesday and Thursday
- Crisp Academy, Closed Wednesday and Thursday
- Dodge County, Dismissing at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Closed on Thursday
- Dooly County, Closed Wednesday and Thursday
- Dublin City Schools, Closed Thursday
- First Presbyterian Day School, Closed Thursday
- Fullington Academy, Closed Wednesday and Thursday
- Georgia Academy for the Blind, closed Wednesday for students, staff reports at 8 a.m.
- GMC Prep School
- Hancock County, Closed Thursday
- Jasper County Schools, Closed Thursday
- Laurens County, Dismissing at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Closed Thursday
- Milledgeville Christian Academy, Closed Wednesday
- Monroe County Schools, Closed Thursday
- Montessori of Macon, No after school programs Wednesday, Closed Thursday
- Peach County Schools, Closed Wednesday
- Pulaski County Schools, Closed Thursday
- St. Andrews Montessori, Closed Thursday
- St. Joseph Catholic School, Closed Thursday
- Stratford Academy, Closed Thursday
- Tatnall Square Academy, Closed Thursday
- Taylor County Schools, Closed for students Wednesday and Thursday, staff reports Wednesday
- Telfair County Schools, Closed at noon Wednesday, closed on Thursday and Friday
- Treutlen County Schools: Closed Thursday, Closed Friday
- Trinity Christian School, Closed Thursday
- Washington County, Closed Thursday
- Westfield School, Closed Thursday
- Wheeler County, Closed Thursday
- Wilkinson County, Closed Thursday
- Windsor Academy, Closed Thursday
- Woodfield Academy, Closed Thursday
*Contact your local Head Start program or day care provider for cancellations.
COLLEGES
- Central Georgia Technical College, Closed at noon on Wednesday, Closed Thursday
- Fort Valley State University, closes noon Wednesday and stays closed Thursday
- Georgia College in Milledgeville, all classes and activities suspended until Monday
- GMC in Albany, Augusta, Eastman, Dublin, Madison, Milledgeville, Sandersville, Walner Robins and Valdosta, Closed after 5 p.m. Wednesday, Closed Thursday
- Georgia Southwestern, Closed Wednesday and Thursday
- Mercer University (Macon, Columbus, Savannah), closed Thursday
- Middle Georgia State University, Dismissing at noon Wednesday, closed Thursday
- Oconee Fall Line Technical College, closing Wednesday at noon, closed Thursday
- Wesleyan College, Closed Wednesday, Closed Thursday
- Virginia College, Closed Wednesday at noon, Closed Thursday
We will continue to keep you updated on school closings here on the 13 WMAZ website and on the WMAZ mobile app.
© 2018 WMAZ