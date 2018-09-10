The following central Georgia schools/colleges have announced closures as a result of Michael:

  • Bibb County, Closed Thursday (Affects staff only)
  • Bleckley County, Closed Thursday
  • Brentwood Academy, Closed Thursday
  • Central Fellowship Christian Academy, Closed Thursday
  • Covenant Academy, Closed Thursday
  • Crawford County Schools, Closed Thursday
  • Crisp County Schools, Closed Wednesday and Thursday
  • Crisp Academy, Closed Wednesday and Thursday
  • Dodge County, Dismissing at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Closed on Thursday
  • Dooly County, Closed Wednesday and Thursday
  • Dublin City Schools, Closed Thursday
  • First Presbyterian Day School, Closed Thursday
  • Fullington Academy, Closed Wednesday and Thursday
  • Georgia Academy for the Blind, closed Wednesday for students, staff reports at 8 a.m.
  • GMC Prep School
  • Hancock County, Closed Thursday
  • Jasper County Schools, Closed Thursday
  • Laurens County, Dismissing at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Closed Thursday
  • Milledgeville Christian Academy, Closed Wednesday
  • Monroe County Schools, Closed Thursday
  • Montessori of Macon, No after school programs Wednesday, Closed Thursday
  • Peach County Schools, Closed Wednesday
  • Pulaski County Schools, Closed Thursday
  • St. Andrews Montessori, Closed Thursday
  • St. Joseph Catholic School, Closed Thursday
  • Stratford Academy, Closed Thursday
  • Tatnall Square Academy, Closed Thursday
  • Taylor County Schools, Closed for students Wednesday and Thursday, staff reports Wednesday
  • Telfair County Schools, Closed at noon Wednesday, closed on Thursday and Friday
  • Treutlen County Schools: Closed Thursday, Closed Friday
  • Trinity Christian School, Closed Thursday
  • Washington County, Closed Thursday
  • Westfield School, Closed Thursday
  • Wheeler County, Closed Thursday
  • Wilkinson County, Closed Thursday
  • Windsor Academy, Closed Thursday
  • Woodfield Academy, Closed Thursday

    *Contact your local Head Start program or day care provider for cancellations.

    COLLEGES

    • Central Georgia Technical College, Closed at noon on Wednesday, Closed Thursday
    • Fort Valley State University, closes noon Wednesday and stays closed Thursday
    • Georgia College in Milledgeville, all classes and activities suspended until Monday
    • GMC in Albany, Augusta, Eastman, Dublin, Madison, Milledgeville, Sandersville, Walner Robins and Valdosta, Closed after 5 p.m. Wednesday, Closed Thursday
    • Georgia Southwestern, Closed Wednesday and Thursday
    • Mercer University (Macon, Columbus, Savannah), closed Thursday
    • Middle Georgia State University, Dismissing at noon Wednesday, closed Thursday
    • Oconee Fall Line Technical College, closing Wednesday at noon, closed Thursday
    • Wesleyan College, Closed Wednesday, Closed Thursday
    • Virginia College, Closed Wednesday at noon, Closed Thursday

    We will continue to keep you updated on school closings here on the 13 WMAZ website and on the WMAZ mobile app.

