GWINNETT, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is looking for two men who they say broke into vehicles at area parks and went shopping at two grocery stores.

Police say that on June 28 and July 10, two different vehicles were broken into at Collins Hill Park and Lenora Park.

During the crimes, purses were stolen containing credit cards. Following the theft, the credit cards were used by a pair of suspects at two local grocery stores, police said.

Gwinnett Police Department

Surveillance video shows both suspects are black males, one with facial hair and the other with dreadlocks.

If anyone knows the identity of either of the suspects, please contact Gwinnett County police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 19-058896 & 19-063003.

MORE HEADLINES:

'Operation End Game': 9 arrested in online child predator sting

Georgia city says no to Backstreet Boy's helipad, home use

Man hit, killed trying to cross I-20 after rear-ending tractor trailer

Six-hour DeKalb County SWAT standoff leads to arrest of three people