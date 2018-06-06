DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- A man was found shot to death inside of a motel room early Wednesday morning.

Police were dispatched to the America's Best Value Inn located at 2574 Candler Road and found a 40-year-old black male who had been shot multiple times inside one of the rooms.

According to Sgt. Lynn Shuler with DeKalb Police, the victim suffered between five to six gunshot wounds to his abdomen and chest area.

Police say that the victim had been a resident at the hotel for quite some time. The victim's girlfriend is being interviewed by police and surveillance footage is being reviewed at this time.

A man who claims to be the victim's uncle was told by police that a homeless woman had been the person responsible for his nephews death.

Kenny Jenkins claims that he would speak with the victim every week to "check on each other."

"It's just wrong, the way he just went out like this and I thank God he's with his momma but I didn't want him to be with his momma like this." Jenkins said.

"They killed my nephew and that's it, that's all I got to say."

PHOTOS | Man shot to death in DeKalb motel

PHOTOS | Man shot to death in DeKalb motel

© 2018 WXIA