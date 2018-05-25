ATLANTA -- The unofficial start to summer is always kicked off by fun events on Memorial Day weekend!
Here is a list of some of them happening.
FRIDAY, MAY 25
- DECATUR ARTS FESTIVAL: The festival will go on from May 25 through May 27 in Downtown Decatur. See a list of events here.
SATURDAY, MAY 26
- ALPHARETTA ARTS STREET FEST: This is happening in downtown Alpharetta for starting May 26 through Monday, May 28. There's live music, children activities, and more.
- ATLANTA JAZZ FESTIVAL: It's free and it's happening at Piedmont Park from May 26 and May 27. Get more information here.
- BREW AT THE ZOO: The event is set for May 26 at Zoo Atlanta. There are more than 70 selections to choose from. Get ticket information here.
- OLD FOURTH WARD PARKS ARTS FESTIVAL: It's free and it's happening May 26 and May 27. Get hours and more details here.
MONDAY, MAY 28
- FALLEN HEROES MEMORIAL CEREMONY: This is an annual event. It will on Monday, May 28 at 1 p.m. at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville. Event details can be found here.
- MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY: The Marietta National Cemetery will hold an event at noon. It's located at 500 Washington Avenue. The event will honor service members who have died.
- MILITARY APPRECIATION DAY AT BRAVES GAME: The Atlanta Braves will play the New York Mets at 1:20 p.m. on Memorial Day. Get ticket information here.
- ROSWELL REMEMBERS: The event is held on the grounds of Roswell City Hall which is located at 38 Hill Street. Get program details here.
- SMYRNA MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY: The program begins at 9:30 a.m. It will be held at the Twentieth Century Veterans Memorial located at 2800 King Street SE. Check out the program schedule on the city's website.
