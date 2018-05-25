ATLANTA -- The unofficial start to summer is always kicked off by fun events on Memorial Day weekend!

Here is a list of some of them happening.

FRIDAY, MAY 25

DECATUR ARTS FESTIVAL: The festival will go on from May 25 through May 27 in Downtown Decatur. See a list of events here.

SATURDAY, MAY 26

ALPHARETTA ARTS STREET FEST: This is happening in downtown Alpharetta for starting May 26 through Monday, May 28. There's live music, children activities, and more.

ATLANTA JAZZ FESTIVAL: It's free and it's happening at Piedmont Park from May 26 and May 27. Get more information here.

BREW AT THE ZOO: The event is set for May 26 at Zoo Atlanta. There are more than 70 selections to choose from. Get ticket information here.

OLD FOURTH WARD PARKS ARTS FESTIVAL: It's free and it's happening May 26 and May 27. Get hours and more details here.

MONDAY, MAY 28

