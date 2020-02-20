ATLANTA — If you're on TikTok or have kids, younger relatives - or just a social media account of any kind - you've probably seen all of the young ones doing a popular dance to rapper K Camp's song "Lottery."

That dance is called the "Renagade" and it was created by a 14-year-old girl right here in Atlanta who is set to appear on the Ellen show on Thursday.

Her name is Jalaiah Harmon, and social media users are raving about the fact that she is finally getting her shine.

Harmon first uploaded her moves, also featuring a friend, to Instagram back on September 25, 2019. The video, on her page alone, has nearly 402,287 views.

She also performed at the NBA All-Star Game, shortly after K Camp thanked her on Twitter for making his song "the biggest in the world" on Valentine's Day.

The other girl in K Camp's tweet, Skylar, donned a "The South Saying Something" t-shirt... speaking volumes, and reminiscent of the famous line quoted by Andre 3000 at the 1995 Source Awards "The South got something to say."

According to SBNation, the All-Star performance came after the NBA wanted to feature the new dance craze.

"But the league initially invited several white Tik Tok influencers — including Charli D’Amelio and Addison Easterling, who had popularized the dance — as part of the festivities. Harmon, who is black, was absent among the invitees, and that absence was met with anger online," the article stated.

Well, blogs and media outlets listened, and helped the girl get her deserved recognition. Across social media, her video has millions of views. It caught the attention of other major media outlets such as the New York Times, BuzzFeed, CNN and many more.

The extended dance is nearly six to eight full eight-counts and it has all of the swag! So much so, that Lizzo, Kourtney Kardashian and TikTok influencer Charli D'Amelio, who is often credited with making the dance famous, all got in on the fun.

Former first lady Michelle Obama stepped into the mix to give Harmon praise as well.

You can catch her huge surprise on the Ellen show tonight on 11Alive at 4 p.m. eastern time.

