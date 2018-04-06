OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. – The search continues for a teen swept away in an Oconee County creek and another teen who jumped to save him.

Crews have been out on the water for just over three days hoping to give Cameron Smith and Bryant Wade’s families closure. Unfortunately, they’ve faced a number of challenges

“This river isn't a gentle easy flowing river, its filled with snags, its filled with lots of places a body could be,” officials said.

This is what's made finding the two 18-year-olds difficult. Friday night the two were swept under water at Barber Creek. Relatives said the boys didn't know each other but Wade fell in and Smith jumped in trying to save him. That was the last time they were seen alive.

The hydraulic water that flows under that damn is extremely powerful and officials said it’s strong enough to force professional divers to the bottom and rip their equipment.

“That damn since I’ve been sheriff in about 27 years there's been about four people drown at that damn,” Oconee County Sheriff Scott Berry said. “This would roughly make five and six if my memory is correct.”

Officials have spent so much time dedicated to searching the area even with underwater cameras. Sheriff Berry said they have determined that the teens are not under that damn.

By Monday afternoon, officials embedded some family members with some of the search teams.

“We're going to very strategically continue our operation outside of the creek area out on the river,” officials said. “We're going to look specifically for areas that could snag an individual if they're going down through there. “

The community has turned out to help as boat mechanics came to service the boats, along with restaurants and The Red Cross feeding family members and searchers at the creek.

“This hurts the entire community,” Sheriff Berry said.

