If you’re looking for fall colors across North Georgia you may have to wait a few more weeks this year.

11Alive Storm Trackers have been searching for those changing hues in the leaves in the north Georgia mountains and so far none are to be found.

The extremely warm temperatures during the daytime hours, as well as overnight, have delayed the turning of the leaves this year.

Every single day in September was above average and overnight temperatures during the month averaged 72.4 degrees which were more than 10 degrees above average.

RELATED | Here’s when Georgia’s fall colors are expected to peak

It’s going to take a period of cool crisp nights to get the process going. Right now the long-range forecasts are calling for temps to cool down to autumn-like 50s by the middle of the month.

Leaf peepers hang in there! Fall foliage season will likely be about two weeks behind schedule but hopefully, we can enjoy the vibrant colors fall in four to five weeks!

© 2018 WXIA