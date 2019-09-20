GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A threat written on a bathroom wall yesterday prompted an investigation at a Gwinnett County middle school, and while officials say they are taking it seriously they also stressed to parents that they "do not have any evidence to substantiate" it.

No interruptions of class were announced, and Summerour Middle School told parents that "there is no evidence that there is anything to this threat."

Still, school principal Dr. Natalie Looney said in the letter that "we are taking it seriously" and "have alerted police and our school resource officers, and administrators are working to identify who is responsible."

The letter indicated that parents may have been alerted to the threat through pictures circulating on social media.

"Our investigation will be ongoing and I encourage you and your students to let us know if you have any information that might be helpful," Looney wrote. "I want to reassure you that providing our students and staff with a safe school environment is a priority. I know this is a priority we all share."

MORE HEADLINES

Trial to begin for former DeKalb Police officer accused of killing naked, unarmed veteran

Family pleads for answers in man's Fulton County Jail death

'I would have never, ever, sent her there' | Daughter pulls recovering mother from troubled health center