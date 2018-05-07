DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. -- Three neighboring families are without their homes because of early morning fires.

The first call came in around 12:15 am, and when firefighters arrived to the home on Burts Crossing Drive, they discovered two additional homes on fire about five minutes later.

The causes of the fires are under investigation, and the Dawson County fire marshal’s office isn't sure if they are fireworks-related.

