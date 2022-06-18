x
Three from Marietta, including 7-year-old girl, die after car catches fire in wreck

The wreck occurred last weekend in Taliaferro County.
Credit: Stock

MARIETTA, Ga. — Three people from Marietta, including a 7-year-old girl, died last weekend in a wreck when the car veered off the road, struck a tree and caught fire.

The victims were identified by Georgia State Patrol as 36-year-old Chanece Samuel, who was driving when the crash occurred, 7-year-old Bryanna Brewster and 29-year-old John Parker.

Few details were available on how the crash happened. A GSP report indicates the driver lost control, though it does not offer details how. It was daylight out - just before 4 p.m. - with clear conditions on the roads. 

According to the report, the 2017 Chevy Malibu was traveling on I-20 East in Taliaferro County, near Augusta, and "traveled off the roadway onto the south shoulder striking a tree with its front."

No explanation for why the car traveled off the roadway is listed.

After the impact, the car "caught fire and sustained extensive damage."

