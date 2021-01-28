3 die in Athens fire, including 9-year-old girl

The tragic fire happened on Wednesday.

ATHENS, Ga. — Three people died, including a nine-year-old girl, in a tragic house fire in Athens on Wednesday.

Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services reported that the other victims were a 54-year-old woman and 35-year-old woman.

A 12-year-old boy escaped the fire and was taken to a hospital with burn injuries that were described as not life-threatening, as well as some smoke inhalation.

The incident happened in the early morning, with crews called to a home on Spring Valley Rd. at about 3:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. According to officials, though, early indications are that it looked accidental and "no foul play is expected."

When crews arrived, according to a release, they found the home "fully-involved with fire" and that "due to the extent of fire involvement, crews rapidly deployed hose lines for a defensive fire attack."

"When the crews were able to extinguish the fire enough to safely make entry into the structure, the bodies of three deceased victims were located," a release said.

Fire Chief Jeff Scarbrough called it a "tragic loss in our community" and said "our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and family of the victims.”