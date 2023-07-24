Three people rescued from Chattahoochee River over the weekend

ATLANTA — Three people were rescued from the Chattahoochee River on Sunday, according to Atlanta Fire and Rescue.
Per a release, rescuers said they found two adults and a child on a flotation device.
At this time, there is very little additional information for why the three people needed to be rescued or how they got in that situation.
Firefighters simply said they "retrieved all victims without injuries."
News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.