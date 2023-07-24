Three people rescued from Chattahoochee River over the weekend

Firefighters simply said they "retrieved all victims without injuries."

ATLANTA — Three people were rescued from the Chattahoochee River on Sunday, according to Atlanta Fire and Rescue.

Per a release, rescuers said they found two adults and a child on a flotation device.

At this time, there is very little additional information for why the three people needed to be rescued or how they got in that situation.

