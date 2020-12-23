Atlanta Police responding to 3 separate shootings, including argument that led to deadly gunfire

Here is what we know about each case.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are currently investigating three separate shootings that happened Tuesday night - one of them turned out to be deadly.

Police are working to identify the suspects in each of the incidents. Here's a break down of what we know right now in each case.

Deadly Forsyth Street shooting

Officers were called to 232 Forsyth Street, S.W. around 5:30 p.m. - which is the address of the Greyhound bus station in Downtown Atlanta - to respond to the scene of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man injured. He was taken to the hospital where he died, APD said.

"The preliminary investigation indicates the victim and suspect were involved in an argument outside the location," police said.

At some point during the dispute, the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim. The suspect left the scene. Investigators responded to the scene and are working to identify the shooter.

Victim in hospital after Newcastle Street shooting

Around the same time, officers were called to Newcastle Street to respond to the scene where a man had been shot several times. APD said the victim was taken to Grady Hospital. At last check, he was in stable condition.

Officers said the preliminary investigation determined that the victim and the suspect were in a dispute before the shooting occurred.

"It appears the suspect and victim are known to one another and the shooting was not random," APD said.

Investigators are working to identify the suspect and determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Man shot in shoulder

APD said they were called to the 700 block West Peachtree Street to respond to a call about a person hurt in a shooting.

When they arrived, they found the victim, who had been shot in the shoulder.