Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School will be closed to students for the rest of the week, and counseling will be available for student, staff and families.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A person is in custody in connection with a shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School Wednesday that injured three students.

The Orangeburg County School District said the three students sustained injured from gunshots fired from a car driving by during afternoon dismissal. A later note said the injuries are believed to be non life-threatening, and the students were in stable condition.

A video taken from the scene showed an ambulance leaving the property.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell confirmed one person was in custody who is believed to be involved with the incident. He did not give any other information, including if the person was facing a criminal charge. He also did not give any indication if others were involved, or if there is any indication what led up to the shooting.

The district said all other students are safe and accounted for.

Students were evacuated from the school and transported to the Technology Center at 3721 Magnolia Street. Parents and guardians had to show appropriate identification to pick up their students.

Orangeburg County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster praised students and faculty who he said were all cooperative as the situation unfolded.

"We plan for things hoping to never have to do it," Foster said.

Some parents became frustrated by the wait, but by 7:45 p.m., many of the students had been released.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, the school posted on their website that Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School will be closed to students for the remainder of the week, including all after school activities and athletic practices. Teachers and staff will report to work tomorrow as scheduled.

Throughout the remainder of the week, officials say in person and remote counseling resources will be made available to Orangeburg-Wilkinson students, staff and families.

In-person counseling for teachers and staff will take place at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

Students and families who would benefit from in-person counseling will be served at the Technology Center, located at 3721 Magnolia Street.

Remote counseling services will also be available. Visit Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School’s website for the virtual counseling information.

"Our community's continued patience and prayers are requested for all students, especially those who sustained injuries resulting from this afternoon's tragedy," the district wrote.

Orangeburg School District had just gone come back from summer break on Monday.

The City of Orangeburg is located about 45 miles from South Carolina's state capital of Columbia.