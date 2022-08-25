Three teens accused of murder in 16-year-old Suwanee boy's death

Abel Castellanos was fatally shot in the chest last month.

SUWANEE, Ga. — A grieving mother is asking for the public's help in finding the people who shot and killed her 16-year-old son in Suwanee.

It's been more than a month since Abel Castellanos was shot dead and his mother, Maria Alejandra Camacho said justice has felt slow as she mourns her child's death. He would have turned 17 years old Friday.

"My life will never be the same," Camacho said in Spanish. "It’s this hole for a mother. He was my first child, my first love. I love all my children equally but he taught me how to be a mother."

Castellanos was found dead July 19 around The Residences apartment complex off McGinnis Ferry Road. Suwanee Police said the teen was shot in the chest.

Now three teens are facing charges in Castellanos' death.

Police recently announced the arrest of 16-year-old Miguel Gabriel Flores. He is facing felony murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault charges. However, police are still searching for two people.

"Abel didn’t know any of the three suspects," Camacho said. "There was one who was driving who is still on the run and is being looked for, another shot, and the other one is behind bars tonight."

His family's pastor said Castellano and his family moved to the United States from Venezuela in search of a better life and to escape violence in their home country. His mother said, unfortunately, her family has not been able to escape trouble in the U.S. either.

"What I see right now is there is such freedom for children to somehow get ahold of weapons in any corner and we have to see how we can control that," she said.

Though to some, the death of her son may seem like part of an ongoing problem with youth violence, to her it's a lost opportunity as she'll never see her son's dreams come to fruition.

"Throughout his teenage years, he had a tough phase but he had so many expectations, so many goals to reach," she said.

Describing Castellanos as disciplined, she said her son would wake up at 5 a.m. to catch the school bus at 6 a.m. He'd go to work at 4 p.m. and end his day at 11 p.m.

"Then do it all over again the next day," she explained.

She said he came to the U.S. at 10 years old and was very focused on what he wanted to accomplish.

"He was very ambitious and had been working since he was 14 years old," she said. "You won't find that strength and discipline in many kids his age."

Police have not said who fired the fatal shot, only that Flores is being detained at the Regional Youth Detention Center and that they are searching for two 17-year-old boys. Camacho said she wants her son's case to see closure.

"Through it all, I feel some sense of peace that justice could be made, so that this doesn’t keep happening," the mother said. "If that person is still on the run, just like he did this to my son who he didn’t even know – he could do it again. He had no reason to do what he did."