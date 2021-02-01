Three tornadoes touched down in Central Georgia on New Year's Day, NWS says

The National Weather Service announced three tornadoes touched down, two in Monroe County and one in Crawford County.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Two tornadoes in Monroe County and one in Crawford County touched down in the afternoon of January 1.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm on New Year's Day triggered several short-lived tornadoes across parts of Central Georgia.

The tornado in Crawford County had winds up to 75 mph and traveled about six miles northwest of Roberta to parts of Musella around 2:20 p.m.

There were multiple trees down along Hopewell Road and Taylor Road. Part of a roof from a home came off in this area as well.

In Monroe County, one tornado had winds up to 85 mph. It traveled about eight miles in Culloden around 2:30 p.m.

Trees were down along Treadwell Road, just before Rogers Church Road. About ten buildings saw damage.

Another tornado in Monroe County with winds up to 95 mph happened around 3 p.m.

It began around Forsyth and ended in Juliette.

Damage started in a rural area between Rumble Road and Dames Ferry Road. Many trees were uprooted and a mobile home was flipped on its side.

This tornado was an EF-1 and lifted around Highway 23/GA 87.