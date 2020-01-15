DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three workers escaped an early morning fire at a very popular Colombian restaurant, fire officials confirmed.

Cpt. Dion Bentley with DeKalb County Fire said it happened around 3 a.m. at Las Delicias de la Abuela located on Buford Highway in Doraville.

The fire was confined to the bar area, according to Bentley. There were no injuries or obvious exterior damage reported.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

11Alive's food segment "At The Table ATL" visited the popular food spot back in December of 2018.

