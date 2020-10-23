Thunderbirds back in Georgia for weekend show

The red, white, and blue F-16 Falcons arrived at Dobbins Air Reserve Base Thursday afternoon.

The F-16 Falcons will fly over Rome on Saturday and Sunday.

The two-day event is being held at Russell Regional Airport, which will be transformed into a giant drive-in style parking lot. Each car will be parked in order of arrival and assigned a 10-foot by 20-foot space for the vehicle with an adjacent 10-foot by 20-foot private space for tailgating.

Major Kylie Oliver, a USAF Thunderbirds Opposing Solo, said he's just happy to bring a sense of normalcy to the community.

"It's very cool to represent the Air Force and our country and be that beacon of light for people in a time of need," added Oliver.

Among the other people making the show possible include Douglasville local, Captain Remoshay Nelson. The Douglas County High School graduate is the first African-American female to ever be appointed as a Thunderbird officer. She said it's an incredible honor, but comes with a lot of responsibility.

“I’m looking forward to inspiring young girls who look like me. I want them to know that who they are matters and that they can become anything that they want to," explained Nelson.

Organizers said there will be a limited number of tickets for this weekend's event. Tickets will not be sold onsite during show days and must be purchased in advance.

General airfield parking tickets will be sold for $130 per vehicle with a limited number of front row airfield parking tickets for $300 per car. There will be no restrictions on the number of people admitted per car as long as there are as many installed seatbelts as passengers.