Big things poppin' | T.I. honored at Georgia Capitol

ATLANTA — Famed Atlanta rapper T.I. was honored in his hometown Wednesday.

Big things were poppin' at Georgia's state capitol as lawmakers celebrated Clifford Harris' philanthropy and community initiatives. Lawmakers honored his service to the state with the Georgia Outstanding Citizen Award.

T.I. has always had the motivation to go beyond his music and serve various causes, supporting organizations like For The Love of Our Fathers, which advocates for better quality of care for people with Alzheimer's disease. Over the years, he's also hosted Christmas toy drives benefiting children in Atlanta and has invested in youth development across the city.

Showing that it's not just about the money, the event cited his volunteer work and dedication to Georgia as why he deserves to be recognized with this honor.